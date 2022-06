A diverse crowd of all ages and races filled several blocks on Harrison Street in Easton on Saturday; and for those who doubted if such a celebration might ever occur in their lifetimes, this was more than a beautiful sunny day. The Delmarva Pride Festival was sponsored by the Delmarva Pride Center, a community service organization of volunteers dedicated to creating a positive environment of services and support for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities throughout the Delmarva community.

EASTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO