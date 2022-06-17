ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community-based rehab for disabilities works even in areas of conflict

By Washington University in St. Louis
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community-based rehabilitation program (CBR) may be an effective way to provide services to people with disabilities even in places with conflict, such as Afghanistan, finds a new study from the Brown School and the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. The paper, "Access to Services...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Article suggests clinicians should encourage patients to vote

An article published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine notes that voter engagement is linked to health and well-being and that clinicians can help to empower patients and their families by encouraging them to register to vote. The authors describe how to introduce the topic of voting during clinical encounters,...
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

A model of sustainable health care

What might a sustainable social health care enterprise look like as a mode of public health care delivery? Research from Thailand seeks to answer that question in the International Journal of Productivity and Quality Management. Nuttasorn Ketprapakorn of the School of Business at the University of the Thai Chamber of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Caring for my husband through dementia - terrified of the future

Unpaid carer Stevie Nagel has been looking after her husband Grant for the last six years - mostly on her own. The 75-year-old was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and more recently with dementia, which Stevie says has significantly affected his short-term memory and mood. As Grant's condition deteriorates, Stevie worries...
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What to know about Suboxone addiction

Suboxone is a prescription medication that treats opioid use disorder. It can help ease cravings and reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, if someone does not take it as their doctor prescribes, it can lead to misuse. Suboxone can help people recover from opioid use disorder, and most people use...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
365newsx.com

'Daytime naps could be an early warning of dementia, groundbreaking study finds' - The Mirror

Yue Leng, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, author of the study, says: “If you’re not naturally a napper and you start napping frequently, or having long naps, you should be cautious and pay attention – that might be telling you something”. It could be that naps accelerate cognitive decline because people sleep less at night, giving the brain less time to remove toxic proteins. “Unusual sleep patterns are common for people with dementia but research suggests that sleep changes could be apparent long before any symptoms like memory loss start to show,” she says “While this study goes further than previous research looking at the impact of daytime sleep and dementia risk, it still cannot fully tease apart cause and effect… People tend to nap more as they get older, and this isn’t necessarily a sign of any problem.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Medical News Today

Dementia and sleep: What do we know about this link?

(WHO), “dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.”. The WHO states that around 55 million people have dementia, and by 2050 the number is likely to be almost 140 million. Between 60% and 70% of people with dementia have Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

IV vitamin C increases risk for death, organ failure in sepsis

For adults with sepsis who are receiving vasopressor therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU), intravenous vitamin C is associated with an increased risk for a composite of death or persistent organ dysfunction at 28 days, according to a study published online June 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting, held from June 15 to 17 in Belfast.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Dementia diagnosis often comes as part of costly crisis

Getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or another kind of dementia is never pleasant—but a new study shows that when and how someone's cognitive issues come to light can also make a big difference in their health care costs. The study, from a University of Michigan team, uses long-term data...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A New Form of Therapy for Autistic Individuals Can Improve Overall Well-Being

Evaluating a new method of therapy for autistic individuals. The use of Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT) for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder was evaluated in a Ph.D. thesis at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings suggest that the therapy may be used in both a school setting and psychiatric outpatient care and that it can influence factors like perceived stress and much more.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pocono Update

Changes Coming To Unpaid Medical Bill Reporting

The majority of people have medical bills reported on their credit reports. Seeing how many medical accounts can pile up on your credit report can be devastating. One of the main reasons why low-income consumers have bad credit scores is due to having medical bills in collection on their credit profiles. Some hospitals will report procedures that cost less than $20 bucks on your credit report, just to make a statement. Medical bills that are in collections on your credit profile are very destructive to your credit journey. It is always best to settle a medical debt before it hits collections. If it so happens to get there before you realize it, hurry and negotiate a good price to settle that debt.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Game-like exercise can help even the oldest adults improve abilities that often deteriorate late in life

As human lifespans increase, new societal challenges arise. In a "superaging society," in which young people are few and older people are many, caring for the older adult population adequately with limited resources is a difficult balancing act to perform. However, the hope is that by implementing new knowledge of how to keep aging adults healthy, caring responsibilities may be lightened.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Single brain scan can diagnose Alzheimer's disease

The research uses machine learning technology to look at structural features within the brain, including in regions not previously associated with Alzheimer's. The advantage of the technique is its simplicity and the fact that it can identify the disease at an early stage when it can be very difficult to diagnose.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
a-z-animals.com

Discover 4 Animals Invading the United States

The ability to travel around the world can only feel like magic to some, but it comes with consequences. Traveling means bringing animals with us where we go and when we come back home. Animals that are not native to the area are considered invasive species, and the United States has quite a few animals invading the country.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Azithromycin improves outcomes in poorly-controlled child asthma

Azithromycin helps improve asthma control and reduce exacerbations in children with poorly controlled asthma, according to a study published in the June issue of Chest. Jagat Jeevan Ghimire, M.D., from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, and colleagues randomly assigned 120 children (5 to 15 years of age) with poorly controlled asthma to receive azithromycin three times weekly for three months along with standard treatment or standard treatment alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can Bladder Cancer Be Prevented?

There is no guaranteed strategy to prevent bladder cancer. Some risk factors, such as age, gender, ethnicity, and family history, are nonmodifiable. However, you can do certain things to reduce the risk of bladder cancer. These include avoiding certain environmental triggers and adopting positive lifestyle changes. A risk factor is...
CANCER

