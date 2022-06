Kellogg Company, which is based in Michigan, has announced a plan that will separate its two chief businesses into three new and wholly independent public companies. Kellogg will separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses, according to a release. Now, the three businesses will total about $11.4 billion in net sales. The company plans to focus on global snacking, international cereal and noodles and North American frozen breakfast. Kellogg will announce the names of the new company down the road.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO