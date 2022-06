This weekend you can take a ride in a really cool Vietnam-era helicopter at the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville is about a half-hour east of Ann Arbor. Imagine climbing on board a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter and taking a quick trip over and around the Belleville area. Riding in the Greyhound (name of the helicopter) would be the closest historic experience you'd get to ride in the type of helicopter used during the Vietnam War. You'll even get to fly with the doors wide open.

23 HOURS AGO