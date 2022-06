Byline was presented with a Wisconsin SBA Lender Award for Highest Dollar Lender for FY2021 at the 32nd Annual Wisconsin Lenders Conference with loans totaling $51,581,000. “I’m extremely proud of our entire Wisconsin SBA loan production team who worked hard over the past year to provide help for small businesses throughout the state,” said Michael Knazur, Senior Vice President and SBA Sales Manager of Small Business Capital, the SBA lending division of Byline Bank.

