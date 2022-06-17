ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman shot dead at church meeting in Alabama

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPxWm_0gE9Tc6w00
kali9/Getty Images

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — An 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot dead at a small church group meeting in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect -- a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church -- is in custody, Vestavia Hills Police said at a news conference Friday.

The gunman also wounded an 84-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect was at the church event when he took out a handgun and opened fire, police said. A motive is not clear, police said.

An event attendee subdued the suspect until police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.

The suspect acted alone, police said.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said the community, located about 7 miles outside of Birmingham, is "close-knit, resilient" and "loving."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Services set to resume at church where shooting killed 3

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — (AP) — Worship services are set to resume Sunday at the Alabama church where a gunman opened fire and killed three senior citizens at a potluck dinner earlier in the week. Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church announced that members will gather for morning worship “in...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WDBO

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone

The 70-year-old suspected gunman in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church sat by himself drinking liquor, rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner, before gunfire shattered the peace of the evening, a survivor recalled. "It felt like he was disengaged," Susan Sallin,...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WDBO

Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — (AP) — A third elderly church member who was shot when a man pulled out a handgun during a potluck dinner has died, police said Friday. The 84-year-old woman died hours after being rushed to a hospital following the Thursday evening shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. The suspect, a 71-year-old man, was subdued and held by a person attending the dinner until police arrived, sparing the congregation from further violence, police Capt. Shane Ware said.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy