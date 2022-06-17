ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
400,000+ bottles of over-the-counter medication recalled due to issues with child-proofing

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
400,000+ Bottles Of Over-The-Counter Medication Recalled Due To Issues With Child-Proofing

If you have kids, you want to double-check the medications you have in the house.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter medicine because of issues with the child-resistant packaging.

The recall includes Walgreens brand acetaminophen, Kroger brand arthritis pain acetaminophen, and Kroger aspirin and ibuprofen.

Officials say the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the meds.

The recalled pill bottles have been sold across the country.

