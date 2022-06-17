400,000+ bottles of over-the-counter medication recalled due to issues with child-proofing
If you have kids, you want to double-check the medications you have in the house.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 400,000 bottles of over-the-counter medicine because of issues with the child-resistant packaging.
The recall includes Walgreens brand acetaminophen, Kroger brand arthritis pain acetaminophen, and Kroger aspirin and ibuprofen.
Officials say the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the meds.
The recalled pill bottles have been sold across the country.
