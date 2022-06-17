ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

PUBLIC NOTICE: Simple Recycling Resumed by Appointment

cityofypsilanti.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimple Recycling service resumed by appointment only. The City of Ypsilanti is pleased to announce its partnership with Simple Recycling has resumed. The curbside recycling program provides the Ypsilanti community with a free and easy way to dispose clothing and household items....

cityofypsilanti.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arab American News

Dearborn Heights officials review need for service improvements with Priority Waste

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A little over two months into its time with the city, Priority Waste has had numerous unhappy customers, and city officials have had enough. Over the past several weeks, the city has received several complaints from residents regarding missed stops, delays in trash and recycling pick-ups and even accusations against a driver for allegedly threatening a resident.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Residents near former AMC Headquarters site want community benefits deal

As NorthPoint Development seeks $32.6 million in tax incentives to clean up the former AMC Headquarters site, some neighborhood residents want the Detroit City Council to call for the developer to enter a voluntary community benefits agreement. Meanwhile, officials say the developer has made commitments to the neighborhood, including park...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Volunteers Still Sought For Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

There are just a few days until lift-off at the 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and community volunteers are still being sought. The Michigan Challenge is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce on the grounds of Howell High School complex. The event is the state championship of hot air ballooning and draws tens of thousands of people to the area.
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Union plans protest over wages, alleged understaffing at Pontiac hospital

About 70 employees at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac plan to protest Wednesday, June 22, over what they call unfair labor practices, resulting in understaffing. The Service Employees International Union – Healthcare Michigan, which represents certified nursing assistants, sterilization technicians, orderlies, housekeeping staff, ward clerks and other service and maintenance workers at the hospital, has filed an unfair labor practices complaint with Region 7 of the National Labor Relations Board in Detroit.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Society
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Couple hammering out hate by making Michigan construction community more inclusive towards LGBTQI+ community

DETROIT – A couple in Metro Detroit is hammering out hate and breaking barriers in the construction industry. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas turned their passion for home design into a thriving construction company. Their company, Nine Design and Homes, is a company where every person on staff is a part of the LGBTQI+ community. The mission of the construction company is to level the playing field and make a profit in a more inclusiveness way.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

New $12.6M STEM Center Coming to Downtown Ypsilanti

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ), a developer of life science and technology workspaces, has purchased Eastern Michigan University’s former College of Business headquarters, the Gary Owens Building in downtown Ypsilanti, for $2.6 million. The building will undergo an additional $10 million renovation to build a shared workspace for...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Waste Collection#Toys#Simple Recycling
annarborobserver.com

Ypsilanti’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Novi, Westland first responders want to be part of teens' summer fun

Metro Detroit's first responders want you ... Yeah, you! There in the middle of your summer vacation from school. Novi, Westland, and Canton and White Lake townships are some of the communities hosting youth academies for those with professional aspirations. Police and firefighters want to build leadership skills as they...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Fourth of July celebrations popping up in Oakland County

Upcoming fireworks, ceremonies and festivities celebrating Independence Day in the area:. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Independence Fest: 11 a.m. July 2, Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, youth activities, food concessions, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; arts and crafts vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Your Generation in Concert at 7 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m., indtwp.com.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
ClickOnDetroit.com

Construction project to resurface Orchard Lake Road begins in Oakland County: What to know

A project to resurface Orchard Lake Road in Oakland County starts Monday and it’s expected to last through the fall. The Oakland County Road Commission said the project will rehabilitate and resurface Orchard Lake Road from west of Middlebelt Road east to Old Telegraph Road in the communities of Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Township and Pontiac. Work started on Monday (June 20).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

New school superintendent picked for Ferndale Schools

Ferndale Schools next superintendent was chosen from two remaining finalists for the job during a board of education meeting Wednesday night. Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, who currently works as the assistant superintendent of diversity, equity and inclusion for Farmington Public Schools, was selected in a unanimous vote by school board members.
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Brace yourself as the next heat wave arrives Tuesday

Metro Detroiters were treated to a delightful weekend to end the spring season, but now we must endure another heat wave as it officially turns to summer. The high temperatures could break records on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Record temperatures expected tomorrow, as highs reach into the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy