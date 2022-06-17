ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study: Going to festivals, concerts makes you a better person

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXaS7_0gE9StuG00
(Visar Kryeziu)

A new study indicates that festivals may make you feel “more connected to humanity.” Generous feelings were found to last six months after the event.

The Yale University study was inspired by the positive mental health benefits of religious gatherings. Did these effects apply to secular gatherings like music festivals? As it turns out, they do.

“‘The findings are an important reminder of what we’ve missed in years of pandemic isolation,” Dr. Daniel Yudkin said.

.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Concerts#Mental Health#The Yale University#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy