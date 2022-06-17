ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Health Notes

Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar on July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto. “Mind and Body Connection” will feature a presentation from physical therapist, ergonomist and yoga instructor Lynn Mendicino. The...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Outpatient PT at Seven Rivers top notch

I can’t thank Bravera Health Seven Rivers Outpatient Physical Therapy staff Duane Levasque and Susan Johnston enough for the wonderful physical therapy they gave me for my shoulder. They use various techniques, exercises and massages to help one heal. Vicky Lycans, LPN, is the office coordinator who goes the...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Monday, June 20

There was a nice article on (June 15’s front page) about how the Crystal River City Council is mulling over rules for Hunter Springs Park and that’s because of overcrowding and bad behavior. I hope the city of Inverness is paying attention and looking at this carefully. I actually hope they’re going out and visiting Hunter Springs and seeing why they have such a mess out there. Is this really what we want in downtown Inverness? People swarming everywhere, probably bringing their beer and their bad behavior. And of course we have the alligators, as well, to consider. So, city of Inverness, think carefully of where everybody’s going to park. Will there be limits on the number of people allowed into the park? And who’s going to make sure that everybody is safe? Just asking.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man follows that dream

Elvis Aaron Presley is estimated to have sold a billion records worldwide. The musician and singer still sells about one million records annually, 45 years after his death in 1977. He’s earned 171 gold, 94 platinum, and 34 multi-platinum discs for his albums and singles as of 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commissioner to speak to TOO FAR

The TOO FAR foundation invites the public to its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Guest speaker will be Citrus County Commissioner Jeff Kinard, who will discuss the extension of the Florida turnpike and the $4,200,000 grant the state of Florida has given two TOO FAR to help clean up our lakes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
City
Homosassa Springs, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
City
Crystal River, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Public needs to respect Crystal River park

Crystal River proposes new rules for Hunter Springs Park. Find the right balance between safety and fun. Since its $1.5 million facelift, Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River has become increasingly popular. It’s the only public beach access to King’s Bay and one of only three public beaches in the county.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Please support Valerie Players

The other night I attended the Valerie Players performance of “On Golden Pond.”. This company has come a long way in providing quality live theater in this community. The purpose of this letter is to urge the community to support this company with their attendance. I belonged to two...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – MURPHY & SHERIFF

I’m calling in reference to the article in Sunday, June 19’s Chronicle, “Communication is a two-way street” (Page C1’s “Murphy’s Law” column). Sheriff Prendergast, I think really, you should be ashamed of yourself. Trina Murphy, kudos to you. Your reply was gracious and factual. Sheriff Prendergast, you have to make sure that the information is sent on time, before the paper is completely finished. Also, you writing letters, Sheriff Prendergast, or sending a copy of the letter to Republican clubs and such, in my opinion, that’s pandering. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove. You also need to come clean and be factual with your budget, Sheriff Prendergast, instead of trying to convince us with your fear tactics. Once again, good job, Ms. Murphy. Have a good day.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County high and dry in June

The rainy season started June 1 but you wouldn’t know it. It’s been dry, hot and humid in Citrus County all month and the data is in to prove it. Normally, Citrus receives 7.8 inches of rain in June. With two-thirds of the month already over, we’ve only received about 2.6 inches.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Florida Citrus Hospital#Rsvp#The Department Of Health#Doh Citrus
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus jobless rate up 0.2% in May

Citrus County’s unemployment rate for May was 3.5 percent, up, 0.2 percent from a month earlier, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO). Here are highlights:. Citrus County’s labor force increased by 374 over the month to 47,858. The number of employed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 15 to 19

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 15. Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 32, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000. Steven David Shahan, 51, Leesburg, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Darrell L. Peoples, 31, Homosassa,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chronicle didn’t cover our rally

"Thanks for coverage of rallies" on June 15. I would like to mention the rally that was not covered by the Chronicle. On May 14, in Inveness there were around 100 people at the corner of Apopka Ave and Courthouse Square with signs supporting women’s reproductive rights. As these rights cover more than half of the U.S. population.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Open letter to the Publisher

On Wednesday, 6/8/2022, @4:05 pm, we sent the Chronicle our news release in reference to ten arrests of sexual predators made by the Sheriff’s Office during a lengthy, critically important public safety mission prior to officially releasing it out to the other media outlets in our state. We included the names, mugshots, charges and bond information of our corresponding arrestees. We sent this time sensitive information directly to your team right after the release was officially approved (which entailed confirmation of fully verified details, etc.) so our local paper could make it available for print and your digital platform ASAP.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Diana Finegan, candidate for County Commission District 2, will be the guest facilitator at the Whale of an Event at the Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report: June 20, 2022

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, June 20, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 4:45 p.m. June 15, off of North Citrus Avenue, Crystal River;. Commercial burglary, 8:18 a.m. June 16, off of Gulf Avenue, Crystal River;. Theft, 4:44 p.m. June 16,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Board must continue seeking solutions for workforce housing

BOCC to talk affordable housing. County needs to have skin in the game. There is no doubt that the shortage of affordable housing, or the popular catch phrase, workforce housing, is at a critical level that has been brewing for years Citrus County, but exacerbated in the past few years due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing boom.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man dies in Hernando County vehicle crash

An Inverness man died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Hernando County, miles from the border with Citrus County. Prior to the 11:12 a.m. crash on Sunday, June 19, the 67-year-old man was driving a van west on Lake Lindsey Road, approaching the intersection with U.S. 98, or Ponce De Leon Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Monday.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary. After redistricting, we are now in U.S. House District 12 (Pasco, Hernando and Citrus). We need to re-elect Congressman Gus Bilirakis. He was involved with the National Defense Authorization Act (2021) to help veterans with health issues after burn pit exposures and to increase stability in Eastern Mediterranean by opposing weapon sales to Turkey.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man on verge of trial for trafficking meth takes plea for seven years in prison

As potential jurors for his upcoming trial waited outside court, a Homosassa man chose prison as a resolution for having roughly an ounce and a half of methamphetamine. Brian Thomas Friske, 61, pleaded no contest the morning of Monday, June 20, to trafficking in between 28 and 200 grams of meth, accepting an offer from the State Attorney’s Office to serve every day of seven years behind bars as a minimum-mandatory sentence for his crime.
HOMOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy