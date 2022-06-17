ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Matthews wants to stand toe-to-toe with 'another elite striker' in Santiago Ponzinibbio

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0Gxf_0gE9QkHN00

Fresh off the biggest win of his career, Jake Matthews wants to test his striking against one of the division’s best.

Matthews (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) put on a performance of a lifetime when he took out Andre Fialho at UFC 275, displaying his much-improved striking. Winner of seven of his past nine, Matthews wants to capitalize on his momentum by eyeing top welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio.

He took to Instagram to call the Argentine out.

“PLEASE SHARE AND SPREAD THE WORD @sponzinibbiomma It would be an honour! Let’s stand toe to toe for the fans!”

Matthews, who earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Fialho, even is offering Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) half his bonus money if the pair engage in the type of fight he’s expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p344Q_0gE9QkHN00

Matthews cashed in as a big underdog in his most recent win and wants to prove that his performance was no upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMuM3_0gE9QkHN00

Ponzinibbio is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Geoff Neal and, most recently, Michel Pereira in the UFC Fight Night 206 co-main event in May. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ponzinibbio expressed frustration with his recent results, in which he thought he was wronged by the judges in both losses.

Despite joining the UFC roster in 2014, Matthews still is only 27. After he was submitted by Sean Brady in March 2021, Matthews returned from a layoff of more than a year to defeat Fialho this past Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White says UFC won't book Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon again: 'This thing is getting like Tony and Khabib'

AUSTIN, Texas – Fans itching to see Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon will likely be disappointed. The highly-anticipated bout between the two lightweight veterans won’t get a third booking after multiple fight-day cancellations. Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) and Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC) were scheduled to compete Saturday in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 37. However, Lauzon was forced to withdraw from the bout as his left knee locked up on him after official weigh-ins, rendering him unable to walk.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooks Koepka is the latest boring golfer to reportedly leave for LIV Golf

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline Country Club was one of the greatest U.S. Opens in golf history that had a thrilling finish on a legendary course and it all instantly made us remember why we love this beautiful game so much.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See where Johnny Davis goes in the latest ESPN mock draft

With the NBA draft less than a week away, ESPN writer Jonathan Givony released one of his final 2022 NBA mock drafts, which projects Jonathan Davis to go in the top 10 picks. Similar to his earlier mock draft at the beginning of June, Givony projects the AP First-Team All-American to land at No. 10 with the Washington Wizards. Some may remember, that the Wizards were the first team to workout Davis earlier this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Argentine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite limited reps, Kayvon Thibodeaux making impression in New York

The 2022 NFL season is still a few months away, but teams have begun acclimating the rookie class into their respective schemes during OTAs and minicamps. For fans, these camps are their first opportunity to see how their team’s newest potential stars are adjusting to the speed and power of the NFL game. Oregon Duck fans in particular are paying attention to the happenings across the country in New York, where No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is beginning to make his mark. Unfortunately, an undisclosed injury kept him out after just over one week of OTAs. The results in just that small...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cole Hammer ready for PGA Tour debut as a pro after amateur career ended with title at Texas

Seven years ago at Chambers Bay in Seattle, Cole Hammer had one of the great coming out parties in golf. Not only did he qualify for the 2015 U.S. Open at age 15, the third youngest at 15 ever to do so, but he shot 77 in the first round and beat Tiger Woods by three strokes that day. With his boyish grin and precocious game, Hammer Time was born.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy