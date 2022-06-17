Atascadero Skate Park 06.17.2022

Fourth of July in Lompoc will not include a community fireworks show this year as pyrotechnicians have deemed Ryon Park a nonviable location to hold such a show, according to city officials. Lompoc Parks & Recreation will be hosting an Independence Day picnic in the park that will feature live...
Not food from Lee Hang Low restaurant. I couldn't find a picture I could use so this is a stock photo.Frank from 5 AM Ramen on Unsplash. When a Californian (or at least me) hears the name “San Luis Obispo”, immediately thoughts of rolling hills, swanky homes, and one of the most famous Farmers Markets in the country comes to mind. I’m not sure what comes to your mind when you think of it, whether it be home or simply a beautiful California locale, but I’d bet for the majority of you “ghosts” weren’t on the table.
Lompoc's Ryon Park hosted a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday featuring historical reenactments, music, poetry and dance performances, games for children and adults, children’s storytelling and a puppet show, arts and crafts. The event also featured keynote speaker Brooke Russell, an experimental particle physicist working as an Owen Chamberlain Postdoctoral...
On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On June 12, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested...
The Lompoc Little League TOS team is off to a strong start at the District 65 Tournament that started this weekend. Nipomo Little League is hosting most of the District 65 Tournament this year with Orcutt National hosting the 12-year-old tournament. The Lompoc TOS team beat Coast Little League 14-12...
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire which heavily damaged an elementary school classroom on the Central Coast. An alarm alerted Santa Barbara County, and Santa Maria firefighters to the blaze at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Orcutt’s Joe Nightingale School. The blaze was knocked down...
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department (California) has been awarded $589,000, which will be used for engaging and fun outdoor experiences for families and children in the city. “As we see during the pandemic, how important it is to be outside and enjoy what we have here in California,”...
Two separate fires close highways on the central coast over the weekend. Highway 166, at the southern border of the county closed in each direction because of a fire on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, a brush fire in San Luis Obispo slowed traffic on highway 101. That fire started on...
The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
A fire burned 54 acres along Highway 166 on Sunday, resulting in a road closure near Santa Maria. The blaze started at approximately shortly after noon northeast of Santa Maria near Wineman Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire burned grass and light brush, with windy conditions accelerating its spread.
A brush fire closed a section of a major Central Coast highway for more than three hours. The fire started at around noon Sunday off of Highway 166, east of Santa Maria. The blaze was near Highway 166 and Wineman Road. No structures were threatened, but the flames forced the shutdown of a section of Highway 166.
Summer is around the corner and that means San Luis Obispo County will be filled with live music for you to enjoy outdoors with friends and family. Here is a list of concert series’ that will be happening this year. See website for details, full line ups, and changes.
Sunday is Juneteenth and different events along the central coast are coming together for this weekend. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
Paso Robles city council meets tonight. Mayor Steve Martin will give a proclamation on the retirement of Roger Oxborrow from the airport. That proclamation to commend the airport manager for a job well done. The council will also convene as the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency board and consider adopting...
Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
