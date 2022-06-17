ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch Shiloh Jolie Pitt dance to Doja Cat in an awesome video

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvBYM_0gE9PlCJ00

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is a great dancer.

The 16-year-old, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , appeared in choreographer Hamilton Evan ’s new video, showing off an impressive choreography built around Doja Cat ’s new song.

RELATED:

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other after 25 years apart

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing to Lizzo’s hit song ‘About Damn Time’

The video is 7 minutes long and contains different trios dancing along to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” featured in the “ Elvis ” movie soundtrack. Jolie Pitt makes her entrance around the 2:30 minute mark, wearing a black Beatles shirt, black pants, and red sneakers. She stands in the middle, flanked by two dancers, and shows off her impressive dancing skills.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers praising Jolie Pitt’s dance moves. She is the fourth of Jolie’s kids, younger than Maddox , 20, Zahara , 16, and Pax , 17, but older than twins Vivienne and Knox , 13. She’s the first biological child of Jolie and Pitt and has long been an artist according to her mother, who called her “hysterically funny” when she was five years old. “Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010. “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W9OC_0gE9PlCJ00 GettyImages
Angelina Jolie, her kids Shiloh and Pax, and street artist JR.

This isn’t the first of Jolie Pitt’s dance videos. Late last month she appeared in another Hamilton Evans video, dancing along to Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time.” On that clip, she was one of the dancers on the flanks.

Jolie Pitt rumoredly started dancing in November 2021, quickly climbing the ranks and showing off her natural skills. She is 16 years old, having celebrated her birthday this May 26th.

Comments / 12

SAPPHIRE
3d ago

Wow I'm impressed! They were so good. Shiloh has grown into the beautiful young lady. I had to wash this a couple of times because I liked this so much ♥️♥️

Reply(1)
8
Patricia Walsh
3d ago

horrible music but I am glad she is doing her own thing Had to turn the video off cuz of that music

Reply
5
DiehardSaints
3d ago

i thought the video was quite boring. same moves over and over. I'm not gonna say YEAH just cause she's Brad's daughter.

Reply
4
Related
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Lizzo
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Watch Shiloh Jolie Pitt#Vanity Fair
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics — and it’s so relatable

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis' show-stopping behavior at the queen's Platinum Jubilee ceremony:. Good old-fashioned sugar. According to former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, Prince Louis, 4, snacked on sweets during the June event to honor his grandmother's 70-year rule. The subsequent sugar rush, he explained, sparked his mischief.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy