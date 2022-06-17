ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfires rage in northern Spain amid heatwave

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

Wildfires raged across northern Spain on Thursday (17 June) as a heatwave gripped the nation.

Though no evacuations have been ordered, authorities in Catalonia have cautiously cordoned off residential areas.

Temperatures have hit more than 40 degrees in Spain this week, which has not helped the efforts of firefighters.

The most concerning blaze is near Baldomar, in the Catalan province of Lleida, which has destroyed at least 500 hectares and has the potential to spread to 20,000 hectares according to the Catalan regional government.

The Independent

