ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson offers 'strategic' support to Ukraine in surprise meeting with Zelensky

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbJYu_0gE9ONfq00

Boris Johnson has offered strategic support to Ukraine, on a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday (17 June).

The prime minister said that the UK would be with Ukraine until the nation "ultimately prevails"

"I have offered President Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war," Johnson said.

Johnson and Zelensky's meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian president was visited by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
CBS News

With new weapons, Ukraine goes on the offensive

The war for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery, with heavy losses by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired Gen. David Petraeus, and with American veteran volunteer Mark Hayward, about control on the ground and the Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war latest LIVE: Putin’s minister claims country is ‘NOT squeaky clean’ & ‘NOT ashamed’ of showing that

VLADIMIR Putin's Russian Foreign Minister has revealed that Russia is 'not squeaky clean' and that they 'are not ashamed' of showing who they are. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly four months ago, thousands of civilians have been killed and whole towns reduced to rubble causing devastation to many lives.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#French#German#Italian
The Independent

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Fortune

‘This is criminal activity’: Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian grain in Syrian ports as Putin holds world hostage over food

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. More ships flying the Russian flag have reportedly been spotted unloading Ukrainian grain abroad, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues using the threat of a global hunger crisis to coerce Western countries into lifting their sanctions on Russia.
EUROPE
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘ready’ for Russian escalation ahead of EU decision

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has predicted a worsening of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting this week of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv’s accelerated bid to join the bloc.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy