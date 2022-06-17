ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore shares first photos with her new boyfriend Daniel Humm

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Demi Moore is taking her romantic relationship to the next level, introducing her boyfriend Daniel Humm to her fans and followers on social media! The 59-year-old Hollywood star shared some special moments on Instagram with the 46-year-old Swiss chef and author.

The actress posted the first photos with her new boyfriend, holding hands, sharing a sweet kiss and enjoying their time together at the 2022 French Open Finals.

It was confirmed that the couple started dating in March, and have been going on many adventures together, including their attendance at Paris Fashion Week for Chloé‘s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, accompanied by Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The world-renowned chef posted an Instagram Story with the actress on Wednesday, and previously posted a photo with Demi back in April.

Humm is known for being the Chef and Owner of ‘Make It Nice,’ a New York-based hospitality group behind Eleven Madison Park and Eleven Madison Home. He also opened the NoMad restaurant in New York and Los Angeles, and Davies and Brook at Claridge’s in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvlHo_0gE9OHNU00 Daniel Humm on Instagram

The actress looked back at her previous relationships during a 2020 interview, referring to her marriage with Ashton Kutcher in 2005, Bruce Willis in 1987, and Freddy Moore in 1985.

“I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliché, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are,” she explained, “I changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

