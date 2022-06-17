ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Lindell claims Walmart is ‘cancelling’ him by dropping MyPillow products: ‘Absolutely disgusting’

By Graig Graziosi
 4 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has accused Walmart - his company’s biggest distributor - of trying to “cancel” him after the mega-retailer dropped his products from its stores.

Following Walmart’s announcement that it would no longer carry MyPillow in-store, Mr Lindell repeated his oft-aired outrage at being unfairly punished for his many controversies, which include allegedly defaming Dominion Voting Systems, maligning election officials, and insisting that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump by way of massive voter fraud .

Speaking to Insider , Mr Lindell called Walmart “absolutely disgusting” and insisted that his pillows were one of the “top-selling products in the history” of the company.

“They dropped MyPillow, and it really hurt my employees because they were our biggest distributor,” Mr Lindell said. “They were by far and away number one.”

Mr Lindell learned the company would no longer carry his pillows about two weeks ago. He said he was flying “all over the country” to engage in “election stuff” when he got a call from a Walmart representative.

During the call, Mr Lindell claims he proposed the idea of lowering the prices of his pillows, and the representative reportedly responded by saying they would get back to him. A week later, Mr Lindell said the company notified him that it would no longer carry his pillows.

“I tell them what I’m offering them, and I’m saying: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you kicking us out and canceling us?’” Mr Lindell said. “When we were your biggest product, the biggest of all time!”

He told Insider that Walmart would “never get to sell MyPillows again.”

“What they did is inexcusable! It’s cancel culture, and you don’t get to come back,” he said.

The Hill spoke to a Walmart representative who confirmed MyPillows were no longer being sold at in-person stores but could still be purchased online.

The latest blow comes after MyPillow products were dropped by Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Costco, QVC, JCPenney, Wayfair and H-E-B.

Along with retailers, even right-wing news outlets have sought to distance themselves from Mr Lindell. Fox News refused to run ads for a "symposium" he held that he promised would provide proof of massive voter fraud, far-right infotainment network OAN has been forced to run disclaimers ahead of segments featuring him to avoid getting sued, and a Newsmax host walked off the air during an interview with him when he insisted on spreading election fraud lies.

