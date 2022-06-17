ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Economy Is Already Collapsing, Majority of Americans Believe

By Katherine Fung
 4 days ago
Only 20 percent of Americans think the U.S. economy is not in a...

Chas
4d ago

My bank account looks like it’s here. Put fifty in my gas tank, didn’t even fill it, then went to the grocery store for the week. Everything costs so much more, but our wages haven’t changed, how can we survive this?

Keith Schell
4d ago

The coming recession is going to be unlike anything in our lives. The inflation will continue to grow due to wage push inflation and fossil fuel pressure. Than unemployment will rise as wage push inflation hits the private sector

James Trumper
3d ago

I'm sure Joe Biden and other Democrats are "high fiving" over this disastrous economy, and planning to cheat in the next elections, just like they did in the last. They thrive in an environment of chaos and division, the only thing they've been good at creating since Obama was first elected President.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

