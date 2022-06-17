Adam Kinzinger Warns Churches Have Become 'House of Worship' to Trump
"I think the church played a huge role in how we got to where we are," the Republican congressman from Illinois...www.newsweek.com
This is the truth! I have never seen anything like this. I will do my worshipping at home from now on. In all my 70 years I have never witnessed so much cult like behavior
Adam Kinzinger has that Demoncrat look on his face,He is absolutely possessed with hate for Trump.Trump when in office was able to do all he promised with the exception of finishing the wall on our southern border with Mexico.People like Kinzinger are so disgruntled with jealousy or a complex of feeling insecure around a person that is confident aggressive and very capable of handling most any situation. Inferiority complex has gotten the best of Cheney and Kinzinger and they just could not hide their feelings.
ahh! all the outrage against religion an the politicizing of religious views! my faith is strong but so is my patriotism! idk why people can't agree to disagree without blaming each other for their problems! just because I support police and abortion does not make me an enemy of either the right or the left but I'm sure I will be attacked all the same
