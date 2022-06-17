ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Adam Kinzinger Warns Churches Have Become 'House of Worship' to Trump

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think the church played a huge role in how we got to where we are," the Republican congressman from Illinois...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 827

Guest
4d ago

This is the truth! I have never seen anything like this. I will do my worshipping at home from now on. In all my 70 years I have never witnessed so much cult like behavior

Reply(96)
292
Lee Rockey
3d ago

Adam Kinzinger has that Demoncrat look on his face,He is absolutely possessed with hate for Trump.Trump when in office was able to do all he promised with the exception of finishing the wall on our southern border with Mexico.People like Kinzinger are so disgruntled with jealousy or a complex of feeling insecure around a person that is confident aggressive and very capable of handling most any situation. Inferiority complex has gotten the best of Cheney and Kinzinger and they just could not hide their feelings.

Reply(33)
129
FYMP
3d ago

ahh! all the outrage against religion an the politicizing of religious views! my faith is strong but so is my patriotism! idk why people can't agree to disagree without blaming each other for their problems! just because I support police and abortion does not make me an enemy of either the right or the left but I'm sure I will be attacked all the same

Reply(2)
24
Related
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christ
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#House Democrats#Illinois Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
872M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy