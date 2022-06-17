ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Boulter beaten by Simona Halep in Birmingham quarter-finals

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
 4 days ago

Katie Boulter ’s fine run at the Birmingham Classic ended in defeat by former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.

The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.

Boulter, who only returned from nearly three months out with a leg injury in Nottingham last week, matched her opponent impressively for the first eight games.

She then saved three break points at 4-4 only to double fault on the fourth, and Halep seized the opportunity to pull away from her opponent.

The Romanian is playing her first grass-court tournament since her stunning Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in the 2019 final after injury ruled her out last year.

But it has not taken Halep long to find her feet again and her relentlessness from the baseline broke down the power game of Boulter, who lost five service games in a row.

Also through to the semi-finals are sixth seed Sorana Cirstea and eighth seed Zhang Shuai, who will face each other.

Cirstea made it a very good day for Romania by coming from a set down to defeat Donna Vekic 5-7 6-3 6-4 before China’s Zhang saw off Dayana Yastremska 7-5 6-4.

Related
The Independent

Serena Williams told it will be ‘super difficult’ to win at Wimbledon

Serena Williams’ comeback appearance will not take place until at least Tuesday but old sparring partner Karolina Pliskova has shot down suggestions the 23-time grand slam winner could be a contender at Wimbledon.The 40-year-old caught the tennis world cold last Tuesday when she announced her intention to play the third major of the year and at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.Williams suffered an injury to her right leg at SW19 in 2021 and was forced to retire in the first round but has accepted a wild card to return to the All England Club, where she has won the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
The Independent

When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

Wimbledon is right around the corner with the seedings now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year.Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as...
TENNIS
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#British#Romanian
The Independent

Baroness Sue Campbell insists Euro 2022 has struck right balance with stadiums

Baroness Sue Campbell reiterated her defence of Euro 2022’s venues as the tournament closes in on half a million ticket salesThe Football Association’s director of women’s football believes they have made the right calls over stadiums.Manchester City Academy Stadium and Leigh Sports Village will host games, with both capacities under 10,000 for the Euros, while Old Trafford, Wembley, St Mary’s and Bramall Lane are also venues for the tournament which starts next month.Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir criticised some venue choices - calling the use of the Academy Stadium, which will have a capacity of 4,700, “disrespectful” - but Campbell...
SOCCER
The Independent

England have got ‘trust in everybody’s ability’, Liam Livingstone insists

Liam Livingstone believes England’s entertainers are thriving in an environment of “trust” created by Eoin Morgan, who was absent at an optional training session on Tuesday.Morgan has registered back-to-back ducks in England’s one-day series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen although he has spoken about the necessity to manage his fitness before this autumn’s T20 World Cup.England’s white-ball captain has battled quadricep and groin injuries recently so was perhaps mindful of his workload, but he was one of two players to skip voluntary training before Wednesday’s third one-day international.When everyone is available it is likely that Livingstone will be Morgan’s long-term...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

