Your input is needed on the future of Canandaigua’s waterfront. The city is conducting a Waterfront Parks Master Plan with landscape architects and planners from Bergmann facilitating the process. Ensuring that Kershaw, Lakefront, Lagoon and Atwater Meadows Park along with City Pier can respond to existing and anticipated development while meeting the needs of the community are key elements that needed to be addressed in this study.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO