Emmerdale 17/06/22 (Friday)Who's sorry now? (Cain?) 😕

 4 days ago

JD will be sorely missed by us all. Hopefully, he will look in and post now and again. Wishing you all the best @John Dough x. The fallout from Faith's bombshell begins. Will Cain turn on his wife Moira for not telling him his...

Love Island bombshell causes drama in recoupling

Love Island spoilers to follow. Tonight's Love Island (June 19) got off to a dramatic start as new bombshell Danica made the decision to recouple with a devastated Luca, who then kissed Gemma Owen goodbye in an act of solidarity. As he sat shaking beside his new partner Danica, Luca...
Peggy's Opening (Spoilers)

Apparently someone possibly Sam is going to be shot on the night of the opening of Peggy's. A bit over the top from Jonah to shoot someone over a club that no one really goes to. Unless it's someone else. But who?. https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/20/eastenders-spoilers-who-is-shot-in-terrifying-gun-siege-16840636/. If there's one thing I don't need...
Emmerdaily 20/06/22: Heartbreak

Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Meanwhile, Nicola struggles after her attack. Elsewhere, David is worried about money. Writer: Martin Fustes. Discuss here!. Last poll. Question: Should Kim dump...
Love Island S08 E13 - Monday 20th June 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread

Previously... on Love Island... - Danica elected to recouple with an unhappy Luca, before having a one-to-one with Davide. - Luca decided to sleep in the lounge though Gemma stayed in the bedroom with Davide. - Ekin-Su apologised to Davide for lying to him; he stated, when asked, that he...
10 huge Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode

Casualty spoilers follow. It's double the drama in the ED next week, as Casualty is airing twice. Next week's episodes will see Dylan try to support a grief-stricken David in the aftermath of Ollie's death, while Sah makes a shock discovery. Meanwhile, Stevie makes some questionable decisions after clashing with...
ed- is faith going to die

I hope she will recover. great actress . so funny. is sally dexter leaving. I like her as a character, but I think wishing she will recover is highly unlikely and could be pretty offensive really to have a character given a terminal diagnosis and then recover because it's a soap opera.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 21.06.22 - B Is For Betrayed

Nancy is devastated by Zack's betrayal, while Shirley makes her own feelings known by punching him. Zack begs Nancy for forgiveness, but she decides to end their relationship. Martin suggests that Zack needs to give Nancy some space, but he refuses to listen and continues to pester her. Zack tries to prove his commitment to Nancy by spontaneously proposing.
Chris Hemsworth addresses potential Star Trek return for fourth movie

Star Trek's fourth instalment was confirmed earlier this year, much to the surprise and delight of fans, as well as cast members who were unaware of their involvement until the announcement. Since then, stars of the franchise have been addressing their plans to return to the universe, with Thor's Chris...
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle and Al Chapman to be caught out over secret affair

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle and Al Chapman will arouse suspicion next week as they continue to sneak around together. Show bosses have previously confirmed that Chas will give into temptation with Al as she struggles with the news that her mum Faith is terminally ill. In next week's...
Who do you want to leave ? Tasha Amber or Ekin Su

I think she is overrated on the whole both on looks and she doesn't offer that much at all. I am okay as long as Ekin-Su stays. If she leaves the show is pretty much dead. Imagine it'll be Amber, but I wouldn't mind if it was Ekin-Su. Yes she brings a level of drama, but it's annoying she's not unapologetic about it. She came in saying "I'm not here for seasonal friends" and then throws a tizz the minute some of the girls disagree with her. Same with the whole Davide thing -instead of just owning up and owning it, she lies and then tried to play the victim - and thankfully was given short thrift from the others. She's more annoying than entertaining to me now.
EE - Where is the tribute for Kush?

This has bugged me for a while, but out of Gray's 3 victims he has had nothing dedicated in his memory [despite also leaving behind a young son]. Kush is literally never mentioned with the other two / at all anymore. Chantelle's was needed. Naturally. And having the memento tree...
Who do you want to leave? Ikenna Andrew or Jay

Too quiet and allows/allowed Tasha to stray a bit before she realised Jay wasn't coming for her so she went crawling back with ego wounded to Andrew and he was too ok about it for my liking. He seems to be a too easy going/don't care type in general. Posts:...
That groundbreaking First Kill character who no one's talking about

First Kill spoilers follow. Viewers have had some strong opinions about the teen drama First Kill since its debut. If you've been keeping a watchful eye on the social media debate you will have been privy to some heated discussions floating around the Twittersphere. There are hardcore shippers of the...
How rude was Luca??

I've just started watching on catch up, 'I'm gutted'?? How rude is he, hope he gets his comeuppance. He couldn't even bring himself to look at Danica and although it was good he still gave Gemma a peck after Danica had chosen him he could have been a bit nicer with Danica.
Watch Mojo's top ten British sit coms of the 1980s

The YouTube channel has put a list of they think were the best shows of the decade were. The usual suspects appear of course. OFAH, Blackadder etc. However at No 9 is Keep it in the Family, a show I haven't seen repeated. Are they being rebellious with their choice. Just Good Friends, Ever Decreasing Circles and The New Statesman were not on the list.
Neighbours' Melanie Pearson to face sad struggle in Sonya storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow. Toadie and Melanie are in a good place in Neighbours after they agreed to move in together, but memories of Sonya soon start to give Mel cause for concern. To be fair to Melanie, living with the looming presence of your boyfriend's dead ex is never ideal,...
Who Do You Think Is The Best Looking Guy?...

Who Do You Think Is The Best Looking Guy?... I was assuming most people think its between Davide and Jay but its bound to vary bigtime. For this poll I'm going to include those who have left too just in case they were the ones posters thought were the best looking.
