ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Scottie Scheffler claims share of US Open lead as Brookline turns ‘nasty’

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCK8Z_0gE9NIIQ00

World number one Scottie Scheffler claimed a share of the early clubhouse lead as Brookline turned “nasty” on day two of the 122nd US Open.

Scheffler added a second round of 67 to his opening 70 to join world number 371 Nick Hardy at the top of the leaderboard on three under par.

The Masters champion was two over after seven holes but then birdied the eighth and 13th, holed out from 55 yards for eagle on the par-five 14th and picked up another shot on the 16th in his bid for an amazing fifth win in 2022.

Twenty-five players had recorded scores in the 60s in the first round, equalling the second most in tournament history and just two behind the record of 27 at Pebble Beach in 2019.

But with a blustery wind helping to dry out the course, six-time major winner Nick Faldo predicted conditions would continue to get tougher over the weekend.

“It really is nasty, gusty, blustery, and there are some really tough holes,” Faldo, who lost a play-off to Curtis Strange in the 1988 US Open at Brookline, said after completing commentary duties for American broadcaster CBS.

“To be honest anybody in red numbers will be very happy and in a great spot. It’s only going to get tougher. They can let this course go and it could be really tough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zals8_0gE9NIIQ00

South African qualifier MJ Daffue could attest to that after enjoying a three-shot lead when he holed from 80 feet on the seventh to reach six under par, only to play his last eight holes in five over.

World number eight Viktor Hovland had been just a shot off the lead after two early birdies, but bogeyed six holes in a row around the turn and dropped three more shots on the closing stretch to shoot a dispiriting 77.

Rory McIlroy was among the later starters as he looked to build on his opening three-under-par 67, the four-time major winner hoping to dodge the thunderstorms which were forecast to arrive early in his second round.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star "100% GONE" to join LIV Golf ahead of Portland

PGA Tour star Abraham Ancer will "100%" be joining LIV Golf ahead of the circuit's Portland event at the end of this month, according to the popular 'No Laying Up' podcast. Ancer, 31, won his sole PGA Tour title at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and currently sits 20th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
GOLF
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Will Zalatoris Sunday

Everyone's making the same joke about Will Zalatoris on Sunday as he vies for a U.S. Open championship. Zalatoris has come close to winning a couple of majors early in his career, but he's come up short, usually due to inability to make putts. But Zalatoris is in the lead...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Scottie Scheffler sets single-season PGA Tour money record

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open, but Scottie Scheffler still snagged a little bit of the spotlight for setting the record for most money earned in a single PGA Tour season. The 25-year-old pro banked $1.56 million after coming in second place at the Open, bringing his current season...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

US Open: How much did each player win in Brookline?

The 2022 US Open was one of the best golf tournaments we've had the pleasure of watching in a while and it culminated in Matt Fitzpatrick's first major win. And how he deserved it. The same could also be said for Will Zalatoris who has now finished runner-up in two of the three majors played this year.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Usopengolf#Pga#American#Cbs#South African
GolfWRX

Michael Jordan convinced PGA Tour pro to reject LIV Golf

Rumors abound that more PGA Tour players are going to jump ship to the LIV Golf Series after the US Open, including reports claiming that Abraham Ancer is 100% gone to the Saudi-backed tour, but Harold Varner III will not be one of them. Varner’s agent, Preston Lyon, wrote, “He...
GOLF
The Independent

Will Zalatoris gives touching message to Matt Fitzpatrick’s father on 18th green after US Open finale

Will Zalatoris congratulated Matt Fitzpatrick’s father and paid tribute to his son after coming agonisingly close to victory at the US Open.Fitzpatrick made a par on the 18th green at Brookline and then watched as Zalatoris missed his birdie putt which would have forced a play-off. It was the Englishman’s first major title, won at the same Massachusetts course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.Zalatoris was immediately commiserated by Fitzpatrick’s family including his brother Alex, who like Zalatoris played golf at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and his father Russell, who embraced the 25-year-old American and...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has hilarious quote about LIV Golf money

The controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf league has dominated headlines in recent weeks, and Charles Barkley was the latest person to give his opinion on the issue. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame member addressed the rift between the golf leagues. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has successfully courted some players with massive amounts of money, and Barkley had a funny quote about what he himself would do for that kind of payday.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBC Called Out For Embarrassing U.S. Open Mistake

Over the last few days, NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open has drawn its fair share of criticism. That continued during the final round earlier this afternoon, when the broadcast failed to show co-leader Scottie Scheffler hitting a birdie putt to take sole possession of the lead. Instead, fans were...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler could be on the verge of another major tournament victory on Sunday. The PGA Tour star is currently leading the 2022 U.S. Open. He's at -6 for the tournament through five holes. Scheffler is looking like the best golfer in the field right now. We could be seeing...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To The U.S. Open Finish

Jack Nicklaus took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on the U.S. Open finish. Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open on Sunday night, adding to his impressive resume, which includes a U.S. Open amateur title. During his post-round interview, Fitzpatrick had a special shoutout for Nicklaus. Sunday...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Announces Big Changes To Schedule For Next Year

The PGA Tour is planning "wholesale changes" to its schedule beginning in the fall of 2023, according to a report from Golf Digest. Come next year, the fall segment of the PGA Tour schedule will feature "eight limited-field no-cut events with $20 million purses each" for the top 50 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings from the year before.
GOLF
Golf.com

Two controversial US Open rulings tested the limits of golf’s rule book

The Rules of Golf, and the thousands of sub-rules and interpretations within them, are voluminous for a reason: On a 150-acre playing field just about anything can and does happen. On occasion, though, the laws of the golfing land alone are not enough to decide a ruling. Sometimes, a player’s...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Collin Morikawa's Agent Has Responded To The Rumors

There are rumors of a "second wave" of talent from the PGA Tour leaving for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. One of the names being mentioned is Collin Morikawa. Morikawa's agent, Andrew Kipper, poured cold water on those rumors this Tuesday. "The rumors about Collin are categorically false," Kipper said.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Graeme McDowell backs LIV Golf to take off once "smear campaign" is over

Former US Open champion and vocal LIV Golf rebel Graeme McDowell thinks the breakaway series will take off once the "smear campaign" is over. McDowell gave a strongly-worded response to a damning verdict about the new tour given by a golf fan on Twitter. "Nobody is going to watch a washed-up group of money-hungry old men play an exhibition," the fan said.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy