(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO