If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The St. Paul A.M.E. Church family would like for the public to join in celebrating the church’s annual “Women’s Day Program” on Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. The speaker for the event will be Sis. Fachinnia Miller of Union Chapel A.M.E. Church in Kentwood, under the leadership of the Rev. Gary Porter. Come have a good time and hear a word from the Lord.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO