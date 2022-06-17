ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
 2 days ago

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Terre Haute family behind viral Yellowstone footage shares how flood affected vacation

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

WTWO/WAWV

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Special Olympics opening ceremonies returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – Special Olympics Indiana Opening Ceremonies returned to the Hulman Center for the first time in three years on Friday. Director of Donor Engagement Kelly Ries said that athletes and volunteers are thrilled to be able to be back in-person again ahead of the games. “It’s just unbridled joy for them […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana gets $2.9 million in TurboTax settlement

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents who paid TurboTax to file their taxes could be in line for some money. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized a $2.9 million settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit over alleged deceptive advertising practices. Indiana was one of dozens of states participating in a $141 million settlement involving Intuit. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Enrollment opens for On My Way Pre-K

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents in Indiana can now sign up their children for the state’s On My Way Pre-K program.  The grant-based program provides access to free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education for four-year-old Hoosiers from low-income families. Your child is eligible for the 2022-2023 school year if they will be four years old by August 1, 2022 […]
INDIANA STATE
