ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White House faces staff shake-up

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Amie Parnes
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mq4F_0gE9I6y000

( The Hill ) — The White House has faced a slew of departures recently, with several top officials announcing at once they are moving on after 18 months in the administration during a time when President Joe Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink amid consistently poor marks politically.

While 18 months in is typical for staff turnover in the White House, it comes at a perilous moment for Democrats ahead of crucial midterm elections.

“Given the complex challenges that the administration is facing, these departures are coming at an inopportune time,” said Democratic strategist Joel Payne.

Still, Payne added, “at this point in an administration, it is not abnormal to experience attrition.”

One senior administration official acknowledged that many aides are “tapped out.”

“It’s been a long few years,” the official said. “The burnout is real. It might not be the ideal time to leave with everything going on, but it’s the right time.”

The official explained the early summer months are considered the best time to leave before midterms season begins. “And then you’re really locked in.”

The departure of White House Counsel Dana Remus, who is set to leave next month and be replaced by her top deputy Stuart Delery, was this week’s most major announcement. Remus oversaw the selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court and the filling of a slew of federal judicial seats while she served in her role, which is considered one of the most challenging jobs in the West Wing.

Her departure comes ahead of what is expected to be a GOP takeover of the closely-split House and Senate chambers after November’s midterm election. The White House counsel’s office would be in the spotlight to respond to requests expected by Republican lawmakers who would lead probes into the administration.

Biden approval rating down to 39 percent in new poll

Former Rep. Chris Carney (D-Pa.), a Biden ally and senior policy adviser at Nossaman LLP, argued that Remus’ departure offers good timing for the White House to prepare for such investigations.

“I think it would be more surprising if she left in the fall. I think that her timing now provides Delery more than ample time to get prepared for the kinds of onslaught they expect from Republicans in the fall,” he said.

Still, others see the host of departures as a precarious situation for the White House with a president facing consistently low approval numbers, increasingly high gas prices, and stubborn inflation.

“It doesn’t look good,” said one Democratic strategist. “The perception from the outside is that it’s not the place you want to be. There’s a lot of finger-pointing going around right now. It doesn’t seem like it’s humming the way it should be.”

But some new and familiar faces have already begun replacing those who have left.

This week, Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, was named senior adviser to the president for public engagement and will replace former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who left the White House last month.

Bottoms will take on a top adviser role in the West Wing after serving as vice chairwoman of civic engagement and voter protection at the Democratic National Committee, bringing some political chops to the job while Biden looks towards the midterms.

“I think bringing Lance Bottoms on was kind of a genius stroke and I’m very glad that she agreed to do it. She does have a very broad background in Democratic politics. Her positions in politics, and in Georgia politics in particular, will be very helpful going into the midterms but also going into 2024,” Carney said.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez was promoted this week to senior adviser and assistant to the president and plans to continue serving as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Chavez Rodriquez, who will be the first Latina to ever hold a top West Wing staffing role, also has political experience after working on Biden’s 2020 campaign and on Harris’ campaign. She’s also the granddaughter of farm worker leader Cesar Chavez.

Her promotion comes as concerns mount among Democrats about their chances to win over Hispanic voters, particularly in Florida where Biden struggled in the 2020 election.

The comings and goings of White House aides come as Biden’s approval rating dropped for its third straight week at 39 percent, with 56 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance.

Biden says recession ‘not inevitable’

Stewart Verdery, a former aide in the George W. Bush administration, argued that tough polling for Biden isn’t at the fault of officials inside the White House.

“This administration actually has had a ton of stability at its senior levels. The cabinet is intact, and most senior staff are still in place, especially compared to the roller-coaster of personnel changes we saw in 2019 and 2020,” he said, referring to the tumultuous Trump administration.

“The dismal poll numbers for the Democrats are more about angst about their local policies – school shutdowns, prosecutors who don’t prosecute, homelessness – and the worldwide energy market than anything specific White House political staff can affect,” he added.

The White House has also seen a cluster of departures from the press office, most notably former White House press secretary Jen Psaki who left last month to take a job at MSNBC. She was replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black and first openly LGBTQ person to hold the role.

But when it comes to losses, Biden’s rapid response director Mike Gwin, who has served in the White House since Biden took office, left for a role at the Treasury Department and press wrangler Michael Kikukawa also left this week for a role at Treasury.

Vedant Patel, who had served as an assistant press secretary since Biden took office, left for the State Department, and Amanda Finney, former chief of staff in the White House press office, left for the Department of Energy.

While bidding farewell to Finney, Jean-Pierre joked about the multiple departures at the top of a recent press briefing earlier this month.

“I know every day, every day I’m going to be doing these little goodbyes but I promise we will have a press shop,” she said. “But not everyone is leaving.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Carney
Washington Examiner

Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Democrats#Democratic#The Supreme Court
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: This is why the Biden administration is falling apart

So, the Biden anti-inflation plan has crashed like a lead balloon. Even their apology tour, with their leading players begging for forgiveness for having missed the inflation threat for a near 14 months, looks more like a hostage video than a real apology. See for yourself:. JANET YELLEN: Look, I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy