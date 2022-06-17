Manfred: "Sense of Urgency" for Rays' Stadium Resolution

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the time has come for the Rays to reach an agreement on a stadium, whether it be in Tampa or St. Petersburg.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Manfred says there is some "urgency" with respect to the franchise. "My hope is that....officials in Tampa Bay and the region can work together to find a solution that'll keep a full season of baseball in Tampa," Manfred said.

Manfred said the Rays have been in a "period of uncertainty," which he said can dictate the economic future of the team. "That's a bad thing," Manfred said. "It's a bad thing for business. It hampers the ability for business to operate in the most effective way."

"We have to find, with the Rays, other ways to build a stadium," said Tampa mayor Jane Castor. She said there's no appetite for using tax money to build a stadium.

The Tropicana Field lease runs out after the 2027 season.

There have been talks about a stadium in Ybor City, and St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch says he remains optimistic about the team's future on the Pinellas side. He hopes to make an announcement about the next step in the Tropicana Field re-development process on June 30.

