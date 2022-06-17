ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

TODAY: 25 Black-owned businesses compete for Magic City Match funding

By Lily Plowden
Bham Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25 Black business owners who are part of the inaugural Magic City Match cohort will compete in a live pitch event today, June 17, 2022. The top 13 owners will win $450,000 in combined funding for their businesses. What is Magic City Match?. This is the first year...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

The World Games 2022 volunteers will be a taste of wonderful Southern hospitality

Thanks to sponsors like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, hundreds of thousands of people will be visiting Birmingham this July for The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022). For many, it’ll be their first taste of Southern hospitality. Thankfully, TWG 2022 volunteers will show off just how wonderful Birmingham, Alabama is. Read on to learn more about what makes these volunteers unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Corps is creating service jobs to make Bham better

We love Birmingham because we have so many good neighbors helping the city become better and better. Birmingham Corps is the newest nonprofit making our city stronger than ever. If you’re a business or on the hunt for a job and want to make an impact in our beloved city, keep reading for more details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
birminghamtimes.com

How City of Birmingham Plans to Remove Blight with Tougher Code Enforcement

Much work has been done to make Birmingham more attractive through removing blighted structures and treating overgrown lots, but the “easiest piece” that needs attention is code enforcement, said Chris Hatcher, chief planner in the city of Birmingham’s Department of Community Development. “We’ve already got laws on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
WSFA

Will a federal gas tax holiday bring relief to drivers?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday. If that happens, we could see some relief at the pumps. However, AAA of Alabama says there’s no guarantee we’ll see savings. The current federal gas tax is a little over 18 cents a gallon....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Benefit Corporation#Racism#Magic City Match
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham VA hosts hiring fair

The Birmingham VA Healthcare System will hold a virtual hiring fair for RNs and LPNs on Tuesday. Those interested need to email a resume to VHABIRPCShiring@va.gov. Then join a zoom meeting between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Link to join: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz09. The VA Healthcare System is offering up to $10,000...
Bham Now

Meet Southern Skin Divers Supply—the oldest dive shop in the US

Southern Skin Divers Supply has been open for 69 years and is the oldest scuba diving training and supply shop in the United States. Read on to learn all about it. Around 69 years ago, a man named Bill Tant returned to Birmingham after serving as an airborne ranger in US Military. Shortly after coming back to Birmingham, Tant decided to open one of the very first Aqualung Scuba Diving facilities.
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Juneteenth 2022: Commemoration and Education

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) hosted a block party for Juneteenth Saturday. The museum used it as an opportunity to educate Black Americans about their history. “While we are teaching our culture and the endurance of the African American community to children, we want to also celebrate and commemorate how that freedom came to be,” said Marketing and Communication Director Gina Mallisham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
wbrc.com

Local churches tighten security plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local churches are responding to last week’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church tightening security at their locations to ensure their congregations are safe. Chasity Maxie spoke to the pastor of More Than Conquerors Faith Church in Birmingham Monday afternoon. Pastor Steve Green said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

No One is For Sale: Human Trafficking Awareness Panel

Join us at the Junior League of Birmingham Building for a Human Trafficking Awareness Panel Discussion. In advance of the World Games, GirlSpring and partners from the Wellhouse, CHIPS, U.S Dept. of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office seek to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking. Partners have different areas of expertise related to this difficult subject. Material will be appropriate for girls middle school age and up.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

World Games events beginning to sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are now just 17 days away and World Games leaders believe tickets will only get harder to find in the days ahead. CEO Nick Sellers is pleased with the numbers he has seen so far, but hopes they will see another surge in sales over the next few weeks.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy