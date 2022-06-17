ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Suburban homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive

By Andy Koval
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A suburban burglary suspect was held at gunpoint early Thursday morning by the homeowner until cops arrived, police said.

At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive in Ingleside on the report of a home invasion.

When police arrived, they found James Rizzo, 34, being detained at gunpoint by the homeowner.

Police believe Rizzo vandalized the victim’s car and then was able to enter the home via the car’s garage door opener. Rizzo was detained by the victim in the master bedroom, police said.

He was charged with residential burglary.

