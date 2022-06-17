ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

JSWorld Conference 2022: Part I

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to the first part of my JSWorld Conference 2022 summary series, in which I share a summary of all the talks in four parts with you. After this part which contains the first three talks, you can read the second part here, the third part here, and the last part...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Top 5 VS Code Extensions to Boost Your Coding Productivity

GitLive is a fantastic extension to enhance the IDE’s built-in Git functionality with real-time features such as an online presence for team members and instant merge conflict detection. Markmap is an interesting extension that helps you create visualizations for your markdown files. Trunk is a fast and easy-to-use meta code checker and formatters with cool features like cache and a language server. Blockman is a VS Code extension for nested block highlighting which makes navigating the code super easy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Set Up a Team's Systems and Culture for Strong Code Reviews

Six tips for setting up a culture and system for strong code reviews on a team. 1. Match the level of the Code Reviews to the context of your team and project. All software companies must take an intentional and structured approach to code reviews. Still, there is no "one-size-fits-all" approach for code reviews; it varies depending on the codebase, the company's size, and the team's preferences.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Devs: Write Some Code for Yourself and Earn Cash

As an experimental entrepreneur, I learned I don’t have to do something really big. Well, I want to, but don’t have to. Even the smallest things can teach you a lot. In my blurb, I will describe how a little side hustle gave me a tiny bit of happiness, taught me important things I wouldn’t have learned on the job, and is something I will cherish forever.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

Quickly Create an Angular Datagrid in Your Web Application

Datagrids have been one of the most common visual software elements since the advent of UIs. FlexGrid is the best Angular datagrid, and it's easy to use with Google's web framework. We'll use the application to demonstrate how to use FlexGrid with an Angular sample. We use Stackblitz to create the sample, so it is easy to maintain and share. The logic is contained within the app, and the markup is contained in the app.component.ts file. The following steps include importing the required classes and styles.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Linkedin#European Union#Jsworld Conference 2022#The Jsworld Conference
HackerNoon

7 Common Errors in Magento Online Shops and How to Fix Them

Due to its open-source code, free availability, customizability, scalability, and other advanced features, Magento is the leading e-commerce platform. According to recent estimates, 270,000 merchants worldwide use Magento. Even leading e-commerce brands such as Nike, Jaguar, Proctor and Gamble, and HP are not left out. Yet, like any software solution,...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How Does DALL·E mini Work?

Dalle mini is a free, open-source AI that produces amazing images from text inputs. The AI is called DALL·E mini and can be used to test your knowledge of Dall-e mini’s ability to generate images. Dalle Mini is an open source AI that can be played with with a simple simple tool called DALimini. DALIMini is a community created project created by openai in the past year and has kept on evolving since then with incredible results.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Let's Build a Telegram Bot in Rust. Part 1

This article will be released as a series and will consist of several parts. During the publication of articles, the code will change. In this article, I would like to address these questions:. about the project. Why do I do it. Main features. What did you use. Architecture. Deploy. Why...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
HackerNoon

Crypto Wallets Exposed "Mnemonic Phrase Vulnerabilities" (4 Already Fixed)

Popular cryptocurrency wallet providers MetaMask and Phantom (Solana ecosystem) disclosed on the 16th that they have recently patched a security flaw. The vulnerability stems from a problem in Javascript that may cause the mnemonic to be stored in memory for a period of time, allowing an attacker to obtain the.mnemonic from an unencrypted hard drive, thereby controlling the victim user's encrypted assets and NFTs. Wallet providers have notified at least ten other browsers and extension-based wallet providers, including MetaMask, Phantom and Brave.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Lessons From Starting a New Web Service Business

A company wants to start a new web service - a messaging aggregator for customer support. How do you go from an idea to a Python/Vue/Socket.IO web application? This is a story of ChatPilot.io told by its dev team. Communication Aggregator. ChatPilot is a communication aggregator for customer support. You...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Reading Uploaded File Content in JavaScript

Web developers have many reasons to read uploaded file content in JavaScript. Instead of uploading them straight to the client, they can write and manipulate the file data from a local directory. Compatibility issues on the JavaScript file uploader are easier to resolve before any data gets transported across the server. To illustrate this, let’s observe the File Reader object, which treats the content as a data URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The Web Design Trends you Must Not Miss in 2022

When it comes to web design, it's all about thinking ahead. Everything from user interface design to future iterations of websites to package design can be influenced by design trends. In these turbulent times, nostalgia has no doubt helped soothe and comfort us. In the meantime, designers have rethought design...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

All You Need To Know About SharePoint Migration

In this technological shift era, we rely on the latest technologies and cloud-based applications for most of our business needs. SharePoint is one such technology driving the business sector since 2001 with its outstanding collaboration efficiency. However, since its inception, SharePoint has progressed significantly. Microsoft has continued to upgrade SharePoint regularly, expanding its features and making it an excellent collaborative platform. As a result, SharePoint Migration has become essential for long-term business benefits. Let's take a closer look at what SharePoint Migration is and how it's done.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Record a Script For a Mobile App for JMeter

The manual is suitable for any application, but it’s better to automate it. We use Android Studio + Proxyman with prepared emulators and Proxyman to work with JMeter. If all has gone well, we will see traffic from Remote Devices. We hope that tutorial will be helpful for you. If you have any other questions, please ask in the comments. If we have any more questions about the tutorial, please share it with us on Twitter @dailymailonline.com/jmeter/.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Build a Fully Functional Youtube Clone Using Firebase, FFmpeg, And React. Part 1

An exact clone of youtube with all functionalities from View count to Subscribe to everything (Without Youtube Api) Using Firebase, FFmpeg, And React. First of all, I would like to say sorry for my writing inconsistency. My channel has been dead for a year now but the fact that I still had been getting views until I checked today made me realize. So, yeah Here I am back again :) with some really cool projects that I made during the last 1 year. I hope To get support back again.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Like Software, Great Content Is Not Just Written, It Is Developed

If you are a software developer and you aren't blogging, the chances are that you think it's difficult and there is no process behind it. The truth is that content writers use processes when creating their content online. We are going to break down the process. You will be surprised to see how similar the content development and software development processes are.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Why Data Consistency is Important in a Microservices Architecture

Data Consistency is an enigma of Distributed Architecture. It is a rather poetic way to say that something is a pain in the ass. It might not be that obvious at the first glance, but Data Consistency never exists in isolation. It is heavily bonded with Availability and Partition Tolerance. If they sound alien, don't worry. We will closely look at them and their friendship in a moment. Because of the close bond, the change in one will silently trigger a change in another, and so forth. In its turn, this change train 🚆 will replace one set of problems with another. And there you have it, change on one end, brought problems on the other.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Scrape Amazon Reviews with and without Code

You have probably mastered data analysis and visualization in Python; you have also learned some Natural Language Processing by investigating thousands of datasets available on Kaggle. However, what about creating your own set of data to make your project unique to show off in the portfolio? Does it sound better than crunching overused datasets?
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Data Will Never Be Clean But You Can Make it Useful

Microsoft’s chatbot fell prey to data bias, a problem most AI and predictive systems are affected by. If the dataset used to train an AI excludes certain groups or has inherent societal biases, these systems may exacerbate societal biases. Think of the infamous Titanic dataset. Within a few minutes of Exploratory Data Analysis, you would realize that females were vastly more likely to survive than men. If a travel insurance firm trained its system using the Titanic dataset, it would charge men markedly higher premiums than women. With that, a system meant to assess risk based on the destination of travel and the number of people traveling instead assesses risk based on gender. This may sound hypothetical, but banks have been charging, on average, higher interest rates to people of color. This may have been caused, in part, by AI systems that consider black borrowers riskier.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy