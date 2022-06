Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback released a statement agreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday, which stated a Maine school voucher program cannot exclude funding for sectarian education. The program – which is unique to Maine because more than half of its school districts operate without a public high school – appropriates taxpayer money […] The post Brownback agrees with U.S. Supreme Court ruling on state funding of religious schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO