ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Builder accused of stealing thousands from customers

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA builder's license has been suspended in Indian River County after several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed. "It's supposed to be a house," Yolanda Allen-Bell told WPTV. Allen-Bell has one thing in common with a group of other Indian River County...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Face-eating suspect Austin Harrouff in court for hearing

A 25-year-old Jupiter man accused of killing a Martin County couple in their garage and then biting the face of one of them appeared in court Tuesday morning for a hearing. Austin Harrouff was in a Martin County courtroom as his attorneys are seeking to strike a state witness who concluded Harrouff was not insane when he committed the 2016 killings. That conclusion runs contrary to two other mental health experts who have concluded Harrouff is, in fact, legally insane.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

3 suspects in custody after Port St. Lucie dog breeder kidnapped

Officials arrested three suspects who they say posed as interested dog buyers, and kidnapped a dog breeder. A Port St. Lucie dog breeder who bragged about his business online was kidnapped by three out-of-town suspect, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Tsdekiel Sellers, 22, of Atlanta, Benyahveen Radcliffe,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Insanity pleas possible for man who killed couple, ate man's face

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old man awaiting trial for the two murders and attempted murder he committed when he was a college student, will likely be able to use an insanity plea but has to clear a few legal hurdles before the proceedings can continue. In...
TEQUESTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Florida woman drowns after getting caught in rip current

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman drowned Saturday evening after she was caught in a rip current on Florida's east coast. The 68-year-old from Cocoa Beach went out into an unguarded area of the beach around 8 p.m. when she and other people began to struggle in the water, according to WKMG-TV, citing the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wptv#Slater Construction
cw34.com

Garage fire displaces two in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people and their dogs have been displaced after a fire damaged their home in Port St. Lucie. Firefighters with the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to a garage fire on Sunday night near SE Farley Road. The fire department shared photos...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard; Broward; Charlotte; Collier; DeSoto; Glades; Hardee; Hendry; Highlands; Hillsborough; Indian River; Lake; Lee; Manatee; Martin; Miami-Dade; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Palm Beach; Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sarasota; Seminole; St. Lucie; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 389 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD BROWARD CHARLOTTE COLLIER DESOTO GLADES HARDEE HENDRY HIGHLANDS HILLSBOROUGH INDIAN RIVER LAKE LEE MANATEE MARTIN MIAMI-DADE OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA PALM BEACH PASCO PINELLAS POLK SARASOTA SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date

The discussion to consider a land-use amendment from agricultural to rural lifestyle has been tabled in Martin County. Early Tuesday morning, the developer for a 1500-acre piece of land in Hobe Sound posted a formal note to the front doors of the county commission chambers citing a change in the language for the text amendment as the reason for the delay.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
irei.com

Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. receives $3m commitment

The Vero Beach (Fla.) Police Officers' Retirement Trust Fund has approved a $3 million commitment to the U.S. Real Estate Investment Fund (US REIF), a vehicle managed by Boston-based Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. Intercontinental is an SEC-registered investment adviser and Qualified Professional Asset Manager (QPAM) that provides real estate investment...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy