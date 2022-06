ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Alexandria to participate in the Juneteenth Parade. The parade started at the corner of Casson and Third Street and ended in front of Peabody Magnet Highschool. The parade was hosted by the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association, an organization that has been hosting annual Juneteenth events for the last 30 years.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO