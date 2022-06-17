ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

REPORT: Texas paid $1,442 for each migrant bused from the border to D.C.

By Fernie Ortiz
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuJv3_0gE9Aw3V00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The State of Texas paid more than $1,400 for each migrant bused from the Texas border to Washington, D.C., NBC 5 Investigates reported.

NBC 5 Investigates obtained Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents through an open-records request.

They found that busing costs exceeded $1.6 million in April and May, and the total bill might be higher. Records also show that most expenses were security-related, with the state hiring security guards to ride each bus. That alone topped $1 million in the early weeks of the program, according to NBC5 Investigates.

On April 6, Gov. Greg Abbot, R-Texas, announced an “unprecedented” state response to a “migration crisis” that included busing migrants to the steps of the U.S. Capitol, blocking the Rio Grande and conducting extensive searches of commercial trucks coming from Mexico.

Texas to bus migrants to D.C., create boat blockades and inspect trucks from Mexico, governor says

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants … to Washington, D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the immediate needs of people they are allowing to come across our border.”

NBC 5 Investigates reported that the passenger logs that TDEM provided show that Texas transported 1,154 people in the early months of the program, and the approximate cost per passenger is at least $1,442.

Abbott’s office clarified on April 6 that the state would charter buses and flights to transport only those migrants who have been processed and released from federal custody to Washington, D.C. A news release also specifies that to “board a bus or flight, a migrant must volunteer to be transported and show documentation from DHS.”

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said, at the time, the state had access to up to 900 buses for emergencies but was unsure how many buses were needed.

In comparing costs, NBC 5 Investigates found that plane tickets from the border towns of McAllen and Del Rio, Texas, to the nation’s capital cost between $200-$300, and first-class tickets were in the $800-900 range, significantly less than the cost of a seat on D.C.-bound buses.

Governor says Texas crowdsourcing for migrant bus fares to DC after being ‘overwhelmed’ by donations

But weeks later, Abbott said that the state had been “overwhelmed” with people from across the country wanting to help pay for the buses, prompting the state to launch an online website to accept donations.

“As soon as the announcement was made, we were overwhelmed with phone calls, with letters, with requests about people providing buses, people driving buses, people paying for buses,” Abbott said during a visit to McAllen on April 28. “And we got to thinking, if people all across the country are so eager to participate in this, then we should put a website link up and let them participate. And as soon as we did that, the donations have come in.”

According to NBC 5 Investigates’ report, published Wednesday, the website of Abbott’s office shows only about $112,000 raised, while the TDEM records show expenses exceeding $1.6 million so far.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In a statement to NBC 5 Investigates, Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said the governor had “received an outpouring of support” for the program, touting the private funds raised so far, adding that “the buses are having their intended effect of putting pressure on the feds.”

“The Biden administration has responded by slowing their dumping efforts-unintentionally providing relief to these overwhelmed border communities…,” Eze told NBC 5 investigates.

NBC 5 Investigates said Texas taxpayers are likely to get stuck paying for the cost of busing migrants to Wahington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana ranked 7th least patriotic state in America

Farmersburg, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the Fourth of July approaching, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Indiana was ranked just 7 slots above Arkansas which landed dead last. According to a press release, WalletHub compared the 50 states across “13 key indicators of patriotism to determine where […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Busing#Mexico#Security Guards#Politics State#Nbc#R Texas
WTWO/WAWV

Learn about Lincoln at park near Holiday World

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial sees about 150,000 visitors a year. “This national park is actually located on the farm that the Lincolns lived on. So each time you come here, you’re walking in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln,” said park worker Zach Kemp. It’s where President Lincoln lived from […]
LINCOLN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after missing Indiana girl found in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. — Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) notified Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male. NSP said […]
KEARNEY, NE
WTWO/WAWV

Reader’s Digest names Bru Burger the best burger in Indiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Hoosiers and hamburgers. Some things just go together, like people in Indiana and a juicy burger. The burger is a dish that evokes Americana, and in Indiana, we like them both thick and thin; plain and loaded with non-traditional toppings like peanut butter; fried on the griddle and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy