Iowa burger crowned champion for a second year in contest against New York's top contender

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Burger lovers have spoken: For the second year in a row, Iowa has claimed victory against New York in a beefy competition.

After each state sent its best burger to battle for votes in the 2022 Best Burger Battle, Iowa took the crown with 2,953 votes, a triumphant win for the Midwest, according to the Iowa Beef Industry Council, which sponsors the competition with its New York counterpart, the New York Beef Council.

The champion? The Tombstone smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown,— an irresistible blend of chuck brisket, short rib and Wagyu beef, topped with Manchego cheese, guacamole, bacon sour cream, tomato, and death valley hot sauce on the side.

Its New York opponent, the Holy Smokers Burger at Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse, received 1,120 votes in the competition. The burger is made up of an Angus beef patty, topped with beef brisket, pepper jack cheese, onion and the restaurant's house-made brown sugar barbeque sauce, on a pretzel bun.

Last month, The Tombstone took Iowa's state title in the annual Best Burger Contest. The Flying Elbow owner Garrett Goodman said the victory helped double business at the restaurant.

Iowa was crowned champion over New York in last year's Best Burger Battle, with the Bino Burger from Bambino’s in Ossian.

Previously:Maker of Iowa's best burger looking for votes in contest against New York's top contender

The Flying Elbow's award-winning burger will be sold at the Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters at the Iowa State Fair starting Aug. 12, according to the Iowa Beef Industry Council.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

