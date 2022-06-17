ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado unemployment level drops again in May

By BY DENNIS HUSPENI
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in May, 3.5%, since before the pandemic hit in April of 2020 and the state’s economy has recovered more than twice as fast as it did for the Great Recession, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday.

It’s the 11th month in a row Colorado’s unemployment has either dropped, or stayed the same.

Based on household surveys, the department reported the unemployment level dipped .10% in May from April’s 3.6%.

It’s the second month is row the rate has reached its lowest level since February of 2020, when it was a record-low 2.8%. Colorado's jobless rate zoomed to 11.8% in May 2020 before it began to fall.

The national unemployment rate has remained unchanged at 3.6% for the past two months.

The rebound in the state's unemployment rate has been about 2½ times faster than its recovery from the Great Recession, said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Labor and Employment Department.

“This pandemic recession has been substantially faster than the past two recessions,” Gedney said.

It took 59 months for the state’s jobless rate to rebound from the Great Recession, and only 24 months for the pandemic.

Colorado was tied with West Virginia for the 28th lowest unemployment rate in the nation, Gedney said. Nebraska had the lowest rate of 1.9% and New Mexico had the highest rate of 5.1% in May.

Gedney also noted the state’s employment-to-poplulation ratio was the highest its been since March 2020 at 66.4%. It was at 66.9% in November 2019. The last time the state’s level broke 67% was in 2009.

It was the first time since 2012 that participation rate exceeded 69% for two months in a row. Colorado lags behind only Alaska and Oregon in the fastest rate of recovery for that labor force participation rate.

As far as areas of the state that are doing the best in terms of unemployment rates, Pueblo had the highest rate at 4.9%. Boulder and Fort Collins had the lowest rates at 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, Gedney said. Denver, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Greeley all had rates between 3.1% and 3.3%.

“Colorado is one of only 14 states to return to a pre-pandemic level of nonfarm payroll employment (job recovery) so far,” Gedney said of the 5,400 nonfarm payroll jobs employers added from April to May.

The only sector that lost employees was retail, which shed 4,800 jobs from April to May.

“That's certainly something to watch for in the coming months,” Gedney said. “Is this a trend that continues or was it just a single month blip?”

The professional business services sector grew 3,000 jobs in that same time period.

Asked what the Fed's recent interest rate hikes, and the “bear” stock market, might do to Colorado’s labor market, Gedney said: “the crystal ball is cloudy in terms of what does this mean for the labor market."

“I think the Fed is really trying to target with what they're terming as a soft landing in terms of increasing the interest rate to a level that brings inflation down but does not impact the labor market more than we would want,” Gedney said. “I believe their most recent forecast for unemployment, U.S. unemployment rate in 2024 will be up slightly to a little over 4% -- which is still historically low unemployment rate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Coloradans to get at least $750 in summer rebate checks, governor says

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate — up from the previous $500 estimate. Residents who file state taxes by June 30 are now expected to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday. Polis said the increased rebate amounts — which were $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for joint filers in May — are thanks to June economic forecasts showing higher state revenue than initially projected.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Train as a lifeguard - earn $1,000!

Colorado is rolling out several initiatives this summer to help fight the ongoing shortage of lifeguards, including a $1,000 payment for people who complete lifeguard training. Gov. Jared Polis announced the "Pools Special Initiative 2022” program Tuesday morning at an Aurora swimming pool, as pools across the state have postponed...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver expands eviction legal assistance contracts as Colorado faces acute shortage of housing units

Denver City Council on Monday night approved multiple contract amendments that expand the city's eviction legal resources for low- and moderate-income Denver renters. The contract expansions extend legal defense resources through 2023 with $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to a news release from the Department of Housing Stability.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A check and balance for Colorado’s schools

Plenty of parents are dissatisfied with Colorado’s public schools. Survey results released last month by pollster Magellan Strategies found more Coloradans disapprove than approve of the job their local school district is doing educating students. That’s no surprise. It has been a contentious couple of years for our schools....
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
State
Nebraska State
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Partisan meddling in primaries isn't new

Recent reports that dark money Democratic political committees are attempting to influence Colorado’s Republican primary voters may sound bizarre to most voters but not to anyone who’s been involved in 21st century political campaigns. This kind of subterfuge isn’t something new or limited only to Democrats. Partisan meddling has moved from pranking to strategy for both parties. Often, these meddlers have more money, consequently enjoy more visibility and, arguably, greater impact than candidates themselves. In fact, one Democrat, who won four elections in a swing legislative district told me she worried more about what her ostensible "allies" might be willing...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates
The Denver Gazette

Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

Little Fletcher Pack woke up Monday morning and asked: “Is today vaccine day?”. For the 3-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes. The nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the U.S. rolls out shots for tots this week. Shipments arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments for Monday.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Denver Gazette

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could've ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers and firepower on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.” Officers with rifles instead stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.” Officers with rifles instead stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part for more firepower...
UVALDE, TX
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Mammoth capture NLL championship

The Colorado Mammoth rallied from a first-game defeat in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals to take the best-of-three series against the Buffalo Bandits -- capping off a 10-8 victory on the road Saturday night. Colorado stands king of the NLL for the first time in 16 years. The Mammoth...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy