Baltimore County, MD

Suspect in LES subway slashing arrested for rape in Baltimore: report

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man wanted for slashing and choking a young woman in a Lower East Side subway station has been arrested on rape charges in Maryland this week, the Daily News reported .

According to the report, at about 4:50 a.m. on June 10, 26-year-old Subhan Zaib is accused of an unprovoked attack on the 19-year-old victim as she was walking down the stairs on the F train station at the Essex Street-Delancey subway station.

Zaib allegedly approached the victim from behind, put her in a chokehold and repeatedly slashed her on the neck and back before running up to the street.

The victim was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Zaib on Wednesday after Baltimore County police said he robbed and raped a woman this week.

He has not yet been charged in the Lower East Side attack.

Related
NBC Washington

‘Stop Harassing Black Riders': Student Charged After Metro Incident

A college student was slammed to the ground and faces criminal charges after he was accused of Metro fare evasion in Silver Spring, Maryland, his family and attorney say. DeSean Smith, a 21-year-old Howard University student, is taking on Metro after an incident earlier this month at the Silver Spring station.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
boweryboogie.com

Queens Man Wanted in Delancey Subway Slashing Arrested in Baltimore on Rape Charge

The man wanted for slashing and choking a young woman in a Lower East Side subway station has been arrested on rape charges in Maryland, according to published reports. Queens resident Subhan Zaib, 26, is accused of an unprovoked, early morning attack on the 19-year-old victim on June 10 as she descended into the Delancey/Essex subway station. He allegedly approached the victim from behind before grappling her in a chokehold and slashing her about the neck.
QUEENS, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60 MINUTES OF VIOLENCE | 4 shot, one killed in holiday evening gunfire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two people were shot and one was killed within one hour last night. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, police in northwest Baltimore were called to the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Moments later, officers received calls about two walk-in shooting victims.
BALTIMORE, MD
rifnote.com

Aide to Baltimore council president busted on gun, drug charges

On June 6, a 24-year-old woman named Jade Kala Johnson was arrested in Baltimore for suspected drug dealing charges as well as a gun crime. Since we’re talking about Charm City, that story would barely be worthy of mention in the local papers in most cases since such offenses take place on a daily or even hourly basis. What made this arrest more noteworthy however is the fact that Ms. Johnson is a top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby. He and his crime-fighting wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, basically run Baltimore. Seeing one of his top aides take a charge like this certainly seems out of character to say the least. And for once, the suspect wasn’t immediately let off with a slap on the wrist. She wasn’t released from jail until Friday. (Baltimore Sun)
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

PGPD Officer Arrested In Off-Duty Incident In New York City

LANDOVER, Md. – A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident. Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnav.com

Police Investigating Suspected Homicide of Hanover Man

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore City. At 4:32 a.m., MDTA Police Dispatch received calls for a single-vehicle collision on southbound I-95 at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue). Responding MDTA Police Officers located a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. Officers discovered the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffering from serious injuries and rendered aid until they were relieved by members of the Baltimore City Fire Department.
HANOVER, MD
