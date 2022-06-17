Suspect in LES subway slashing arrested for rape in Baltimore: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man wanted for slashing and choking a young woman in a Lower East Side subway station has been arrested on rape charges in Maryland this week, the Daily News reported .

According to the report, at about 4:50 a.m. on June 10, 26-year-old Subhan Zaib is accused of an unprovoked attack on the 19-year-old victim as she was walking down the stairs on the F train station at the Essex Street-Delancey subway station.

Zaib allegedly approached the victim from behind, put her in a chokehold and repeatedly slashed her on the neck and back before running up to the street.

The victim was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Zaib on Wednesday after Baltimore County police said he robbed and raped a woman this week.

He has not yet been charged in the Lower East Side attack.