Additional details released in double fatal shooting in East Hartford

East Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - East Hartford police are releasing additional information on the shooting deaths of two teenagers this week in town.

Investigators say the two became involved in a confrontation inside a Graham Road residence.

One of the boys was a 15-year-old from Meriden, the other a 16-year-old from Hartford, police said.

The two entered the home, where they allegedly physically attacked the lone resident inside.

When police responded early Thursday morning the boys were found shot.

They were later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say the resident shot them with a gun legally registered to him.

Circumstances surrounding what led up to the home invasion have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police.