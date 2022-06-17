ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Dad the Gift of Learning ASL

The world is becoming more inclusive than ever, especially in the workplace. Today, professional life is more accessible for the hearing-impaired, and for business leaders , it's important to foster an inclusive atmosphere. If you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift for your business leader dad, consider The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle .

This CPD-accredited bundle is curated by Cudoo.com. Cudoo is the flagship product of Edusity Inc., a leading online learning platform that has helped more than 20,000 people learn in-demand skills. In this bundle, you'll get four courses and an e-book to completely master American Sign Language (ASL) for a wide variety of situations.

Beginning with a level one course, you'll walk through the basics of ASL. You'll learn easy signs, master the manual alphabet and numbers, learn phrases to express the time of day, get up to speed with pronouns, and start learning nouns like occupations. As you progress to level two, you'll enhance your communication skills by learning how to ask questions, locate objects, master different tenses, and more. You'll also learn some important action verbs before moving onto level three. In that course, you'll learn how to comfortably communicate in everyday situations.

In addition to the three-course path, there are also courses on ASL for babies and toddlers as well as scuba diving hand signals — just in case dad's going on an underwater adventure. Finally, the bundle also includes the American Sign Language e-book, which introduces you to ASL's origins, background, and etiquette. Plus, it will also serve as an additional learning resource.

Give dad the gift of learning sign language this Father's Day. During this limited-time sale, you can get The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle for 88% off $349 at just $39.99 — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

