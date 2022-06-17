ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WestStar Leadership class to graduate June 21 in Humboldt

By Steve James
Cover picture for the articleThe UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2021-22 class Tuesday, June 21, at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude...

Related
Family Business In UC Is Next Stop For UTM Grad

MARTIN, Tenn. – Benjamin Beard has been called a renaissance man on more than one occasion in his life. His constant involvement and wide skill set have made him a well-known name at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned double degrees in accounting and finance on May 7 when he participated in UT Martin’s commencement ceremony at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the main campus.
MARTIN, TN
Weakley County committees hammering out final fiscal budget

Weakley County committees are hammering out details this week for the 2022-23 fiscal budget. During Monday’s Health, Education, and Economic Development or HEED Committee meeting, Director of Schools Randy Frazier discussed the fuel saving costs of using mostly propane-fueled buses in the school system’s fleet. (AUDIO) The full...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
UT Martin student to compete in Miss Tennessee competition

Emily Pennington, a UT Martin student from McMinnville, will compete in Saturday’s Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis. Preliminary competitions will be held Thursday and Friday with a livestream available for purchase at misstennessee.org. Pennington, a mass media and strategic communication...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
1972 Time capsule contents revealed at city hall

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today’s event at city hall in Jackson has been 50 years in the making. The contents of the sesquicentennial time capsule for 1972 were revealed at city hall, the journey to this moment has been a bumpy one for the time capsule committee. The committee knew...
JACKSON, TN
Union City Main Street to Host “Music in the Park”

Live music will take place in downtown Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Union City Main Street will be hosting “Music in the Park” from 5:30 until 7:30. Area residents are urged to come to Kiwanis Park for the free event, which will also feature a food truck on site.
UNION CITY, TN
Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Melanie Haste, 62, formerly of Trenton, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 18 months. in federal prison for wire fraud. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney,. announced the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the. Director...
TRENTON, TN
Wanda Sue Ridenour – 69 – Fulton

Memorial services will be held for Mrs. Wanda Sue Ridenour, age 69, of Fulton. Services will be held at 2:00 on Monday, June 20th of 2022, at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel.
FULTON, KY
Ohio man arrested in Weakley County

An Ohio man is facing charges in Weakley County after being stopped for speeding in Gleason. Thirty-three-old Nathaniel Joshua Love, of Westerville, Ohio, was stopped by Gleason Police for driving 71 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone. A check on Love received he was wanted out of Franklin...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Oakland Shop, Contents Destroyed By Fire

Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
OAKLAND, TN
Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
Robert “Bob” Cantrell, 95, Palmersville

Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Bob” Cantrell, age 95, of Palmersville, will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Palmersville. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 and Thursday, June...
PALMERSVILLE, TN
Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Sara Evans Wows In Sold Out Dixie Show

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
HUNTINGDON, TN
A woman was arrested after she set a fire in the bathroom of the business where she worked while customers were inside the business.

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in...
PADUCAH, KY

