Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse Television has acquired the rights to Paula Hawkins’ 2022 novella “Blind Spot,” Variety has learned exclusively. Blumhouse and Paper Pictures will develop the thriller as a streaming movie, with a search for talent currently underway. “Blind Spot” follows Edie, Jake and Ryan, friends with an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, it’s been the three of them against the world. When Jake is brutally murdered and Ryan is accused of the crime, Edie finds herself alone for the first time. Grief-stricken and living in the remote house that she and Jake shared, she is also...

