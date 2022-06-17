ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Friday art exhibition to focus on Kansas City community connections

By Taylor Johnson
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AMERYUN art is hosting a second installation of its “rooftop SERIES” Friday. The owner, David Ameryun, said the event provides an experience...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

 

KCTV 5

But first...celebrate National Selfie Day at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh Factory KC has been open in Zona Rosa for just over a year. The selfie attraction and event space was made to create unforgettable memories. “Whether digital or via polaroid, where they can look back on and say ‘I remember my birthday at Fresh Factory’ or ‘I remember my night out with my friends,’” owner India Wells-Carter said. “So [we] just really wanted to create this fun, fresh novel experience.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This entrepreneur helps build a foundation for Kansas City's Black business owners

Growing up in South Kansas City’s Marlborough neighborhood, Christopher Vernon Stewart spent summers watching his grandfather build business after business to support his family. “He was a big part of my life coming up. So he instilled a lot of principles and discipline, like integrity and work ethic,” Stewart...
KCTV 5

'Taps at the Tower' begins at World War I Museum

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Juneteenth celebrated across the Kansas City metro area

Turning pain into progress: 'Fighting Fentanyl 5K' hosted by Shawnee family who lost son. One pill can kill. That's the message the DEA is urgently sending about fentanyl. It became deeply personal for one Kansas City family. Updated: 9 hours ago. A stronger waves of heat is heading our way...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: June 24-26

Looking to hit the town this weekend, but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. More than 35 million people around the world have experienced this smash-hit phenomenon, and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Starlight for a limited engagement on their new North American tour with their signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy. Featuring pulsing, original music; custom-made instruments; surprise audience interaction; and hilarious absurdity; join the Blue Men for an evening perfect for all ages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kick off your summer with outdoor music and movies in Kansas City

From outdoor venues to cinema under the stars, add more fun to your summer in Kansas City. This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Summer kicks off (officially) on the longest day of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
University Daily Kansan

Kansas teenager opens doors in local music scene

The teenage years are not easy for anyone. Between first kisses, extracurriculars, and college decisions, adolescence is no walk in the park. But Flora Billen has more on her plate than the average high school endeavors: at just 15 years old, Billen, a sophomore at Lawrence's Veritas Christian School, has already started a career in music.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Neighbors pay it forward to dog-friendly walkers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dogs and cats of the Coleman Highlands in midtown are “treated” very well by Bill and Mary Allen. “They walk around the neighborhood every single day, handing out treats to everyone’s pets,” Nicki Salido said. “Bill and Mary Ann keep an eye on the neighborhood, too and hand-deliver the neighborhood newsletter.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Smithville Lake Fest baby contest cuties

Check out these adorable baby contestants with their parents in this year's Smithville Lake Fest Baby Contest, held Saturday, June 18, in Courtyard Park. Originally published on mycouriertribune.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Truckers question safety of Independence Avenue bridge

Some new highlights include more stages, and the festival will feature live interviews with some of your favorite brewers, musicians, makers and foodies at the podcast stage. Kansas City beat out several larger metro areas in its bid to be a host city. So, we took a look at what gave KC an edge and some of it may surprise you.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 vacant homes destroyed by large fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas Gov. ceremonially signs bill to legalize sports betting

Are collisions involving heavy trucks the same as all other vehicle collisions? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. |. Two people died in an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning. A third person survived but was hospitalized. Heat...
KANSAS CITY, MO

