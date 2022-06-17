Friday art exhibition to focus on Kansas City community connections

Looking to hit the town this weekend, but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. More than 35 million people around the world have experienced this smash-hit phenomenon, and now it’s your turn! Blue Man Group returns to Starlight for a limited engagement on their new North American tour with their signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy. Featuring pulsing, original music; custom-made instruments; surprise audience interaction; and hilarious absurdity; join the Blue Men for an evening perfect for all ages.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO