A California man claimed his estranged wife had an affair with his co-worker, and he killed the other man after facing bullying from their colleagues, according to documents newly reported by KGET. But it was unclear from allegations if he and the woman were actually married. The woman (whose name was redacted) said she and the defendant–Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49–were in a relationship for three-months then separated several weeks before the April 18 killing, authorities said. She allegedly claimed he had anger problems.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO