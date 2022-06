When fishing in the summer for the best chance at catching some fish I recommend either going before the sun is up or as close to it as possible. Or, to fish late in the afternoon to sundown. I’m not saying you shouldn’t fish during the middle of the day or that you won’t catch fish. It’s just the Florida sun is hot and I just don’t care to be out there during that time. The bite slows down during the heat of the day, so it’s just diminishing returns at that point. But again fish if you want to, you can’t catch a fish without bait in the water.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO