Music releases have a tendency to evoke strong reactions, but Diddy's "Gotta Move On" has caused more ruckus than usual. Sean "Diddy" or "Love" Combs has been teasing his all-R&B label Love Records, and recently, he shared his single "Gotta Move On" which is slated for inclusion on the mogul's forthcoming project. The Bryson Tiller-assisted track has been debated online, but the single had many believing that Diddy referenced his ex, Cassie, in one of the lyrics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO