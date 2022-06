1. A new cocktail bar and lounge will soon be opening up in Kalamazoo. The big opening was announced on Juneteenth, and it'll be the only black-owned bar in the downtown area. Owner, Daniel J. May says the project has been in the works for about a year now. The cocktail bar and lounge is called Dabney and Company and will offer small plates tapas-style as well as craft cocktails.

