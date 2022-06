Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re still in the process of setting up your outdoor hangout spot for the summer, then you’re in luck. Target is having a 30% off sale on all its fire pits right now so you can get the perfect one for your space. From gas-powered space-saving pits to wood-burning pits you can cook on, Target has something for every fire pit enthusiast. And there are options starting well under $100. The Project 62 fire...

SHOPPING ・ 21 MINUTES AGO