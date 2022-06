ELKO—On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Susan Roberta (Morford) Fisk, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 69. Susan was born August 30, 1952, in Silverton, Oregon, to her parents, Sylvia and Robert Morford, and siblings, Carole and Dennis. She spent her youth in Silverton, OR where she enjoyed adventures including climbing trees, swimming, movies, and talking to anyone and everyone. Her outgoing personality led to her introducing her step-father, John Demezas to her mother, Sylvia. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1971.

