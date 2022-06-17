Jamie Carragher labels Sadio Mane 'a true Liverpool LEGEND' and his 'favourite player of the current era' - after £35m sale to Bayern Munich is confirmed as Senegalese's six-year stay comes to an end

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given Sadio Mane an emotional farewell on Twitter, calling the 30-year-old attacker a 'legend' at the Merseyside club.

Reported by Sportsmail earlier today, Mane has completed his £35m switch from Jurgen's Klopp side to the Bundesliga champions after his hugely successful seven-year stint at the club.

Carragher took to Twitter to give his parting words as news broke of the attackers departure, with Liverpool fans on the social platform echoing his sentiments.

Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool having won every possible trophy including the Premier League

Jamie Carragher labelled Mane his 'favourite player of the current era' ahead of his departure

In a tweet to his 1.9m followers on the social platform, the 44-year-old said: 'My favourite player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio'.

Mane scored 90 league goals for Liverpool after joining from Southampton in 2016 and helped end the club's 30-year wait for a first Premier League title.

He leaves the north-west having won every possible club trophy including a sixth Champions League title while also losing two European finals against Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022.

The Senegalese forward joins Bayern Munich after a brilliant season both at club and international level as he lifted the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Africa Cup of Nations with his home nation, beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final.

Mane scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists in 269 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side

Mane adorned himself to Liverpool fans with his excellent injury record and ability to contribute with assists and goals in big games, making him one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's teamsheet.

The winger played a key role alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino in the fabled attacking trio that saw Liverpool win six trophies since 2015.

A summer move to Bayern Munich comes after Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in an £85m deal earlier in the week.